Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz should earn his third straight Serie A start in today’s fixture against Salernitana.

The Turkish teenager made his full debut against Frosinone a couple of weeks ago, marking it with a sensational goal. He also got the nod last weekend against Roma.

Last Thursday, he entered the pitch in the second half of the Coppa Italia fixture against Salernitana, but still found time to produce a goal from an astonishing solo effort.

So with Federico Chiesa suffering a knock, Sky Sport Italia tips Yildiz to start once again in its projected Juventus lineup.

The 18-year-old will join Dusan Vlahovic in attack. The latter started from the bench in midweek, leaving his post for Arkadiusz Milik.

Wojciech Szczesny will also regain his spot between the posts, with Mattia Perin returning to the bench.

At the back, Federico Gatti will maintain his spot despite a midweek blunder that gifted the Granata a first-minute goal. He will join Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo in Max Allegri’s three-man defense.

In the middle of the park, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia will fill in for the suspended Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role. Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie will operate in the box-to-box positions.

With Andrea Cambiaso suffering from a fever, Timothy Weah will take the right flank. The American smashed home a stunner on Thursday to break his duck for the club.

On the opposite lane, Filip Kostic returns to the starting formation after leaving his place for Samuel Iling-Junior in the cup tie.

Juventus Probable lineup (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic