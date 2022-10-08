The probable lineups for Milan-Juventus clash

This Saturday, Milan and Juventus will clash heads at the San Siro Stadium in one of the most anticipated classics in Italian football.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will maintain the 4-4-2 tactical lineup which recently collected back-to-back wins over Bologna and Maccabi Haifa, while making some changes in personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny remains the preferred custodian, while Leonardo Bonucci returns to take his place at the back alongside Gleison Bremer, pushing Danilo to his original right-back berth. With Mattia De Sciglio out injured, Alex Sandro is the natural choice on the left.

In the middle of the park, Adrien Rabiot retains his spot following his midweek brace. Manuel Locatelli (70%) is the favorite to accompany him ahead of Leandro Paredes (30%). Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic should take the wings.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik should shake off his recent physical problem to join Dusan Vlahovic upfront while Angel Di Maria serves a ban for the second weekend in a row,

On the other hand, Milan will welcome Theo Hernandez back to the fold. Stefano Pioli will also rely on the services of other top stars like Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Sandro Tonali.

Milan Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik