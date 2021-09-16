The Rabiot dilemma – What will the future hold for the Juventus midfielder

In the last two campaigns, Adrien Rabiot was arguably one of the most frustrating players at Juventus. Since his emergence to the scene as a young talent at Paris Saint Germain, the Frenchman appeared to possess all the tools needed to become a complete midfielder .

But for one reason or another, the 26-year-old hasn’t been able to put it all together, even if he managed to impress on some rare occasions.

For Massimiliano Allegri, Rabiot is an “extraordinary player”, and he has been betting on his talents since the start of the campaign. The returning manager is thrusting the France international is a hybrid role between a left winger and a box-to-box midfielder in his newly adopted 4-4-2 formation.

Although he struggled in the first Serie A matches, the former PSG man put up a big performance against Malmo in the Champions League, prompting the coach to confirm him in his new role when Juventus host Milan this Sunday.

According to Calciomercato via ILBianconero, Allegri considers Rabiot to be an important part of his squad, but the club is unlikely to renew his contract anytime soon.

The Frenchman’s deal runs until 2023, but his relatively high salary (7 million euros per year) poses a major problem. Rabiot is one of the highest earners within the squad alongside the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey.

Amidst the current financial difficulties, the Bianconeri management are working on lowering the wage-bill, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure can be a prime example of the newly-adopted policy.

So despite being appreciated but the manager, the player’s high salary puts his Juventus future in great jeopardy.