Juventus is encountering difficulties in securing the signing of Tiago Djalo from Lille, as an increasing number of clubs express interest in acquiring the defender. Djalo, who is set to become a free agent in the summer, has been recovering from a long-term injury sustained last season, and Lille has abandoned efforts to extend his contract.

Juventus is eager to make Djalo part of their squad for the upcoming season. However, according to a report on Football Italia, both Inter Milan and Atletico de Madrid are actively pursuing the defender. The appeal of signing Djalo on a free transfer has sparked interest from multiple clubs, each keen on adding the talented defender to their ranks without incurring a transfer fee.

Recognised as one of the top defenders in Ligue 1 when fit, Djalo presents an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their defensive capabilities, further intensifying the competition for his signature.

Juve FC Says

With the future of Daniel Rugani uncertain and Alex Sandro heading out of the Allianz Stadium, we need a new defender and Djalo could be the answer.

He is still just 23 and the Portugal star has so much more to do on the pitch and we can groom him into a much better player.