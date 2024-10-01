Jonathan David is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe as he approaches free agency in less than a year.

The Lille striker has been in excellent form for several seasons, yet no club has been able to secure his signature until now.

The Ligue 1 side has accepted that he will likely leave at the end of this season unless a suitor offers a transfer fee to sign him in January.

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in acquiring the Canadian international and is looking to secure him on a pre-contract agreement by January.

However, Juve is not the only club in the race for David’s signature, as they face stiff competition from Inter Milan and Newcastle United.

All three clubs are intensifying their efforts to sign him, with TuttoJuve reporting that the race is heating up as the January transfer window approaches.

Juve FC Says

David has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons and the Canadian will play for a bigger club next term, so we need to be serious and offer him the best deal so he can join us.