“The reaction we wanted” Juventus man reacts to win over Salernitana

Mattia De Sciglio had double cause for celebration yesterday when he helped Juventus beat Salernitana 2-0 and earned a call-up to the Italy national team.

The full-back has been one of the Bianconeri most important players in this campaign after spending last season on loan at Lyon.

De Sciglio was on for the duration of the game as the Bianconeri returned to winning ways following their exit from the Champions League in midweek.

Their visitors are the whipping boys in Serie A in this campaign, but that alone didn’t mean they would easily win the match.

But Max Allegri’s dug deep and earned all the points, thanks to a fine first-half performance.

After the game, De Sciglio reacted to the result on his Instagram page. He posted an image of himself and captioned it:

“The reaction we wanted, 3 fundamental points before the break.”

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri really needed that reaction after a poor week and it is great to see our players get back to form.

They will now join their respective national teams for this break and it would be a time of rest for some of them.

Hopefully, when the league resumes next month, we will have our players back fit and available to play.