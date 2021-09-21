The real reason Juventus didn’t sign Donnarumma revealed

Juventus were linked with a free transfer of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window as the Italy number one ran down his contract at his former club AC Milan.

Donnarumma has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for some years now, but after helping Milan to secure a return to the Champions League, they couldn’t meet his contract demands.

He has since left them to join PSG in France and he also won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

Juve kept faith with Wojciech Szczęsny in the summer, but the Pole has been in very poor form at this start of the campaign and they might regret not signing Donnarumma now.

Tuttomercatoweb is now reporting the real reason the Bianconeri decided against signing him.

The report claims that the Bianconeri were close to signing him after holding discussions with his entourage.

However, they eventually decided against taking him to Turin because of the huge fees being demanded by his agent even though he was going to be a free signing.

Donnarumma is yet to establish himself in Paris, but he remains one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and Juve could try to sign him again, perhaps on loan in the January transfer market.