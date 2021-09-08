mckennie
Club News

The real reason McKennie was sent home from the USA camp revealed

September 8, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Weston McKennie was sent home from the USA national team camp for breaking two covid-19 protocols, it has been revealed.

The Juventus midfielder has been struggling with off-field issues since he moved to the club and this recent incident will not help his reputation.

The American was one of Andrea Pirlo’s favourite players, but he has struggled for form under Massimiliano Allegri so far.

He looks unfit for the style of play that Allegri wants to implement and he was reportedly available in the summer transfer market that just closed.

It was widely reported that he had been sent home from the USMNT camp because he greeted fans and signed autographs with no mask on.

However, ESPN is reporting that he didn’t break one, but two covid-19 protocols before he was sent home.

The report claims that the former Schalke 04 star first spent the night outside the team’s covid-19 bubble in Nashville.

He then brought in an unauthorised person into his hotel room, effectively putting the team’s bubble at risk.

Both of the actions violated the team’s protocol designed to guard it against covid-19 and national team manager Gregg Berhalter had no choice but to send him home.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Tchouameni Juventus

Premier League competition emerges for Juventus target

September 8, 2021
scudetto

Inter or Juventus: Barzagli predicts who will likely win Serie A

September 8, 2021
dybala

Juventus insists they cannot pay Dybala pre-covid type of salary

September 8, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn September 8, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    What a clown. Sell for 30 in January

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.