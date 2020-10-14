The real reason why Aouar to Juventus failed

Juventus is one of the teams that had been linked with a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar. The 22-year-old was one of the most sought-after players in Europe in the last transfer window.

He was very close to a move to Arsenal before the deal collapsed, but the Gunners weren’t the only team that wanted to sign him.

Juventus and Real Madrid were also linked with a move for him and it has now emerged why his move to Juve didn’t work.

France Football claims that Juventus made their move to sign him, but it involved them offering Federico Bernardeschi to the French side on loan.

However, the Italian midfielder turned down the chance to move to France and that scuppered the deal.

Bernardeschi has struggled to get game time now at Juve, but he also didn’t want to leave a top side for a team like Lyon that isn’t playing in the Champions League this season.

Aouar stayed put as his other suitors also failed to land him, but that also opens up the door for the Bianconeri to make their move for him in the next transfer window.

The midfielder was one of the star players as Juve was beaten and eliminated from the last Champions League by Lyon at the round of 16 stage.