The real reason why Kean didn’t return to Juventus this summer

Moise Kean’s dad has revealed that the reason why his son didn’t return to Juventus this summer was that the Bianconeri chose to move for another player.

Kean left Juventus for Everton last season after impressing in the first team at Turin.

The move to England was for him to play more football which would aid his development into a world-class striker.

He was also tipped to replicate the form that Romelu Lukaku had shown while he played for the Merseyside team.

However, his first and only season in England was marred by off-field problems while he struggled to score goals for the Toffees.

After just a season, it appeared that he will be making a move away from the club and as Juve looked for a new striker, he was always an option.

But the move never happened and the young striker moved to PSG on loan for the rest of the season instead.

His dad was speaking to calcioinpillole.com recently and he opened up on his son’s failed return.

He said: “What I want is for my son to return to play in Italy as soon as possible. Here he grew up, here he became what he is now and it is right for him to return to his country. I still remember when as a child I used to accompany him from Asti to Turin, going back and forth almost every day of the week by train. This summer when there were rumors of a return to Moise’s Juventus, I was very happy and hoped he would return, but in the end they preferred another player. Even though I know it’s not over here, I am convinced that sooner or later we will see him again in our championship ”.