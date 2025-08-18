Juventus enter the new season with the familiar expectation of competing for every trophy available, with the Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia all on their agenda. Supporters of the Turin giants are demanding as ever, hoping the club can challenge for silverware on all fronts.

This is hardly unusual for Juventus, who remain one of the most prestigious clubs in European football. Under Igor Tudor, there is a renewed sense of optimism that the team can once again achieve success, particularly after showing signs of progress during the Club World Cup earlier this year. The men in black and white have already made additions to their squad over the summer, though many observers believe more reinforcements are required if they are to compete with the very best.

Champions League and Coppa Italia Ambitions

In the Champions League, Juventus will need to navigate the league phase successfully and secure automatic qualification to the round of 16. Achieving this would avoid the risk of the playoff stage, though a challenging draw at that point would still be possible. For a club of Juventus’ stature, reaching the knockout stages is a minimum expectation, and their performances in Europe this season will be carefully scrutinised.

The Coppa Italia, however, may represent the most realistic opportunity for Tudor to win his first trophy in charge. The competition’s format provides a more attainable route to silverware, and history shows that Juventus have often used the tournament as a platform to build confidence and momentum. A strong run in the Coppa Italia could also relieve pressure in the league and galvanise the squad.

Serie A Expectations

In Serie A, the Bianconeri will target at least a top-two finish. While Inter Milan and other rivals have strengthened considerably, Juventus’ consistency and depth will be key to remaining in the title race. Should the leading contender falter, Juve must be ready to capitalise and push for the Scudetto.

Ultimately, this season presents both challenges and opportunities. Juventus must strike the balance between domestic and European commitments, and much will depend on the effectiveness of Tudor’s leadership and the contributions of new arrivals. If they can combine discipline, consistency and quality, the club will once again be positioned to compete seriously for trophies.