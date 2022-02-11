“The reality is that we are far away” Allegri still won’t get carried away by Juventus form

Juventus’ return to form in this new year has made them a club to fear.

The Bianconeri spent the first half of the season outside the Champions League places, and their inconsistent form meant they risked ending the campaign badly.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria’s arrival has given them a lift, and they are now inside the top four, albeit after playing a game more than Atalanta.

They would face La Dea in their next league game, and a win will move them solidly into a champions league spot for now.

Their performances have been much better, and it won’t be a surprise if they challenge for the top spot by the end of the campaign.

This is an exciting prospect to the club’s fans, but Max Allegri refuses to get carried away and maintains they are still far from the leaders

He said via Il Bianconero: “The reality is that we are far away, potentially Inter are on 11 points. Let’s think about Sunday and then see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a smart manager, and he is trying his best not to put pressure on his players in the title race.

We know he is privately optimistic that his players will catch the clubs ahead of them, but he doesn’t want to boast about it.

His approach to taking things one game at a time is perfect and it will serve us very well in the weeks ahead.