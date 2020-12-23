The reason for De Ligt’s substitution has been revealed

Juventus’ night against Fiorentina went from bad to worse when Matthijs de Ligt was substituted just before the end of the game.

They had lost their bid to see their 3-0 win over Napoli upheld and they needed to end the evening by beating La Viola, but a Leonardo Bonucci horror show ensured that they lost the match 3-0.

The Dutchman was subbed off on the 87th minute and replaced by Gianluca Frabotta, and Calciomercato has now revealed that he suffered a muscle injury.

It remains unclear how long he will be out for and if the injury is a serious one, but it will be a big blow to the Bianconeri.

Juventus had hoped to end their year with another win after an inspiring 4-0 victory over Parma before the Fiorentina match.

Injury has been another problem for the Bianconeri this season, but De Ligt’s setback comes just before the winter break and Andrea Pirlo will hope that he will be available to play for the club after the break at the start of the new year.

Giorgio Chiellini, hopefully, will also be available to play when the action returns next month.