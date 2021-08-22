The reason Juventus keeping De Sciglio has been revealed

Mattia De Sciglio was made surplus to requirements by Andrea Pirlo last season and Juventus sent him out on loan to French club, Lyon.

His time at the Ligue 1 side was a good one and he caught the attention of other clubs.

Lyon also thought about retaining him and it was widely expected that he would return to Juve just to leave for a new club again this summer.

However, the current reality is much more different as Calciomercato reports that he has returned to stay.

He was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted men when the Livorno native managed the Bianconeri before 2019.

Allegri is happy with what he has seen from the defender since preseason and now wants to keep him for this season.

The report claims that his chances of playing an important role for the club are being helped by his versatility.

De Sciglio is normally a fullback who can play on both wings at Juve, however, he is also adept at filling in as a centre-back.

Juve has sold Merih Demiral and they could also allow Daniele Rugani to leave them before this transfer window closes.

If that happens, they will need another defensive backup and De Sciglio can offer that to them.