Juventus wants to add Ivan Fresneda to their squad and the Spaniard continues to attract the attention of other European clubs.

The 18-year-old is a sensation and is in the news almost daily, with reports often linking him with a move to another top club.

Juve wants a new right-back and they like him because he can offer them value now and in the long term.

However, they are not the only club interested and Real Valladolid knows they have a top player on their hands, which has made them consider losing him.

But they are protected by a release clause which will ensure they will make good money from his sale.

A report on Calciomercato reveals his release clause is worth 30m euros now, but that could change at the end of this season when it is expected to hit 45m euros.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is a top talent and 30m euros should be a manageable amount for us to spend on him, considering his age and the long-term value we could get from having him in the squad.

The defender is top quality and we must act fast to sign him because another suitor is likely already planning to trigger his release clause.