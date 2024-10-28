In what was truly a special edition of the Derby d’Italia, Inter and Juventus shared the spoils following a captivating battle that ended 4-4.

The official Juventus website picked up the standout stats and facts recorded in what truly was a memorable evening at San Siro.

After coming off the bench to score a sensational brace and rescue the Old Lady from the first Serie A defeat of the season, Kenan Yildiz marked himself as the ultimate star of the show. Not only did the teenager earn his team a valuable draw, but also locked himself a place in history.

At the age of 19 years and 176 days, the Turkish star has become the youngest player to score two goals in a Serie A contest between Inter and Juventus. Moreover, he is the first player to bag a brace after coming off the bench in this fixture since the start of the three-points-per-win era in 1994.

On another note, this is only the third time in history that a Derby d’Italia witnessed eight goals or more. On the two previous occasions, it ended in a routing victory for the Bianconeri. This ensued on June 10th, 1961 (9-1 win for Juventus) and January 17th, 1932 (6-2 for the Bianconeri).

Moreover, the contest saw six different players put their names on the scoresheet. This is only the second time this has occurred in the Derby d’Italia. The solitary precedent is the aforementioned 6-2 win for Juventus in 1932. There were seven different goalscorers on that occasion.

Juventus Timothy Weah scored against Inter 25 years and 3 days after his father, George Weah, last goal against the Nerazzurri in Serie A. The incumbent Liberian president scored for Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on October 24th, 1999.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic has broken his San Siro taboo. He netted his first goal at the Giuseppe Meazza in his eighth league appearance (including contests against Milan).