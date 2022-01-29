The return schedule for Juve’s international players

On several occasions this season, Max Allegri had to contend Serie A fixtures with weakened squad due to the late returns of his South American players – The matchday three defeat against Napoli remains the most significant example.

So will we witness a similar scenario this time around?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian players have already returned from international duty on Saturday, and will resume training at Continassa on Sunday.

This list includes club captain Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Pellegrini, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Bernardeschi.

But as always, the biggest concern remains the return dates of international players from the two Americas.

However, the source expects the four South American players to be in Turin by Thursday – three days prior to the home encounter against Hellas Verona. The players in question are Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur.

But the latest arrival should be Weston McKennie, who will return to Italy on Friday. The American will take part in three World Cup qualifiers, so his physical condition will have to be closely monitored following the long trip.

Juve FC say

The good news is that the South Americans will have three days to recover before the clash against Verona, which could be just enough for them to restore their energy levels.

McKennie, on the other hand, will be facing an uphill battle to be fit in time, but Allegri should have enough depth in the squad to cover for his absence.