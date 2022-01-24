“The right result” Allegri reacts to Juventus draw against AC Milan

Max Allegri concedes there was very little to separate Juventus and AC Milan last night after both clubs played out a goalless draw.

Juve went into the fixture, hopeful of securing all the points to close the gap between them and the Rossoneri.

However, both clubs defended well and gave little space to their opposite side to do damage.

The Bianconeri need to be calmer in the final third, and make much better decisions there, according to Allegri.

But he admits both clubs deserved to earn a point from the fixture.

He tells DAZN, as quoted by Football Italia: “It was a good game. We were coming off a lot of head-to-head clashes and a defeat would’ve sent us 10 points behind Milan, so that’d be negative.

“We need to be a little calmer and more focused in the final third, as we are hasty and get the final ball wrong. It was a hard-fought game with some strong tackles, it was balanced and a draw is the right result.”

Juve FC Says

AC Milan was always going to be a very tough opponent to face, considering their position on the league table.

Stefano Pioli has turned them into a well-oiled machine, and they proved that in the game.

Juventus’ next game is against Verona, and fans will hope they will be in top form for that fixture.