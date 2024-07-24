After winning nine Serie A titles in a row, the last of which came at the end of the 2019/20 season, Juventus, Italian football’s most successful club, have failed to win another title. The pressure is now on to change that in 2024/25, and the right transfer business will put Juve in pole position to make it happen.

After winning the league last season, various online betting sites have Inter rightfully positioned as favourites to defend what’s theirs in the upcoming campaign. They’ve proven themselves capable and have the quality to make it back-to-back successes. However, Juventus are currently seen as their likely challengers, and after a solid start to their summer recruitment, they’re only going to close the gap on Inter further.

Juve hired Thiago Motta with a plan. They want him to deploy his brand of football on the pitch, and there are funds to bring the Italian players he needs to make that possible. The end goal is to lift the Serie A title after four barren years. Football people suggest recruitment is the difference between success and failure, and in the case of Juventus, more so.

So far this summer, Juve have sanctioned the big-money purchases of central midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa for a fee of around €51 million, as well as fellow central midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice for €20 million. The two arrivals are an immediate boost for Motta and Juve in the middle of the pitch, with Luiz having plenty of experience under his belt at the age of twenty-six and Thuram providing a youthful yet physical presence at twenty-three.

However, while Luiz and Thuram are fantastic acquisitions, it’s not going to be the end of the recruitment drive, with Juventus linked to many more new faces. In-demand centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has been consistently linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and as his move to Manchester United failed to materialise due to regulations, it could open the door for Juventus to step in and acquire a twenty-four-year-old many tip to go right to the top.

The club are also actively searching for a new striker for the 2024/25 campaign, and they’re reportedly in a position where they could swap Federico Chiesa, a player who doesn’t fit Motta’s style, with Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori. It would be smart business and shows that it’s not always a requirement to shell out big money for players. And being smart with recruitment is precisely what could drive Juventus back to the top of Italian football this season.

It will have naturally hurt to see the likes of Milan, Napoli, and Inter lift the Serie A crown that Juventus once called theirs year after year. But if they get the recruitment right, there’s no reason why they can’t be the dominant force once again. And, when they’re in the market for players who have yet to hit their peak, the signs are very good, especially where dominating for another extended period is concerned.