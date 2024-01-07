Juventus striker Moise Kean could leave the club in January following the emergence of Kenan Yildiz.

The 23-year-old Italian is currently out with an injury. While he had some decent displays this season, he has yet to score his maiden goal.

To make matters worse for the former Everton man, the 18-year-old Yildiz has now exploded onto the scene, which could spell even less playing time for Kean.

The Turkish teenager has already scored two sensational goals this season, one against Frosinone in the league and the other in the 6-1 rooting of Salernitana in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

With Yildiz now in the mix, Max Allegri has five strikers vying for two starting berths (with the other options being Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and Arkadiusz Milik).

This could make Kean surplus to requirements, especially amidst the lack of European football this season.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Italian striker could seek an exit in January in search of additional playing time.

The former PSG man is desperate to gain a call-up from the Italian national team ahead of Euro 2024. But his current situation in Turin will hardly help his case.

Therefore, the pink newspaper believes that Kean could end up sealing a loan switch this month.

It remains to be seen if suitors will emerge in the coming days.

Kean is a youth product of the club who rose to prominence in 2019 before making a transfer to Everton.

He returned to the Bianconeri in the summer of 2021 but hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of his original stint in Turin.