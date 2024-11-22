With Dusan Vlahovic sidelined due to injury, Juventus is likely to deploy Timothy Weah as their number nine for the upcoming match against AC Milan. This decision comes as the Bianconeri grapples with a series of injury issues, leaving them without their only natural striker at a crucial juncture. Losing Vlahovic, the focal point of their attack is far from ideal, but Thiago Motta’s adaptable system allows players to step into roles they might not traditionally occupy.

Weah has previously filled in as a central striker during matches and has shown promising flashes in the role. His versatility and work ethic have been assets for Juventus this season, and those qualities will be tested again when he leads the line against a strong AC Milan side. The American international, who joined Juventus last year in the summer, appears confident in his ability to take on the responsibility. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Weah expressed his readiness: “I’m ready. I work for this, to always give my best. And the role does not scare me; I have played center forward many times at PSG.”

This newfound role could mark a pivotal moment in Weah’s Juventus career. While originally brought in to provide width and creativity, his ability to adapt to a central role might offer the team a much-needed alternative to Vlahovic. If he succeeds against AC Milan, it could pave the way for him to be a dependable backup or even a tactical option in games requiring a more dynamic presence up front.

Juventus will be counting on Weah to step up and provide an attacking edge, especially in a game where points are critical for maintaining their strong start to the season. His performance could also alleviate some of the pressure on Vlahovic’s recovery timeline by giving the team a credible plan B.