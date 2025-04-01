Igor Tudor’s first game as Juventus manager was against Genoa, and his team secured a satisfying victory, marking an easy introduction to the role.

However, even Tudor would admit that he is unlikely to encounter a more straightforward game than that, with tougher challenges almost certainly lying ahead.

The former midfielder was swiftly chosen to succeed Thiago Motta after Juventus decided to part ways with their previous coach.

Tudor faces a difficult task in his pursuit of overtaking Bologna and leading the team back into the top four this season. Aware of the challenges, he will aim for consecutive wins, starting with a crucial match against Roma, who are just three points behind the Bianconeri.

The race for the final Champions League spot is fiercely contested, with several clubs vying for it, especially as Inter Milan, Napoli, and Atalanta have already secured the top three positions.

Bologna, Juventus, AS Roma, Lazio, and Fiorentina are all in contention for fourth place, which adds extra significance to the clash between Juventus and Roma.

While Genoa sits mid-table, neither in danger of relegation nor competing for European spots, Roma is determined to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

Roma will be a much tougher opponent for Juventus, and Tudor risks a defeat if his side is outplayed by the Romans.

While Juventus’ victory over Genoa revealed some weaknesses, the latter were not able to capitalise on those lapses. However, it could prove costly if Juventus offers similar opportunities to Roma, who possess superior players and are in better form.

Genoa likely entered the match knowing they had little chance of winning, but Roma fully understands the significance of securing three points in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Roma will test Juventus in ways that Genoa did not, and Tudor will likely be aware of this.

He will need to devise a different game plan to tackle a stronger opponent, but Juventus must also be prepared to adapt if Roma changes their approach.

Claudio Ranieri is one of the most accomplished tacticians in Italian football, and this game is expected to be highly tactical.

Tudor will face a challenge against an experienced manager if his strategy falters, but he has players capable of causing Roma all kinds of problems.

We expect an exciting match between the two clubs, as they both share the same objective and will be fighting hard for the points.