Juventus youngster Leonardo Cerri might get the opportunity to feature in the match against Udinese, thus making his senior debut.

With Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean both injured, Max Allegri once again turns to the Next Gen ranks to bolster his ranks.

The manager has already confirmed that the 20-year-old will get a call-up for Monday night’s fixture.

“For me, Cerri is a great prospect. He never leaves anything to chance. He’s always fully focused in training and attentive when preparing matches,” said Allegri in his pre-match press conference on Sunday via Tuttosport.

Arkadiusz Milik is expected to lead the line with Federico Chiesa by his side. However, the youngster will be on the bench, hoping to replace the Polish striker in the second half.

But as the source notes, this won’t be the first time Cerri joins the first team. He was already part of the squad during the club’s mid-season tour during the 2022 World Cup. He featured in the friendly against Arsenal.

However, he has yet to make his debut for the senior squad in a competitive fixture.

Standing at 198 cm tall, the 20-year-old offers a gigantic presence in the box. He has been putting his impressive frame to good use this season, scoring five goals in Serie C.

The youngster started his career at Pescara, but Juventus snatched his services in 2019, beating competition from Roma.

Despite being a Roman native, Cerri still opted to join Juventus, perhaps with the aspiration to follow in the footsteps of his football idol David Trezeguet.

So it remains to be seen if the young striker will earn his chance this evening against the Friulian club.