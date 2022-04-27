“The rumors are nice” Juventus target welcomes links to the club

Juventus’ transfer target Davide Frattesi admits he is thrilled to be linked with a move to the Bianconeri and other top clubs, but he is focused on helping Sassuolo for now.

The Italian midfielder is one of the finest players in Serie A, and he is developing well at the home of the Black and Greens.

They are a selling club and he will almost certainly leave them sooner than later. A move to Juve could be his next step, just like his former teammate Manuel Locatelli.

However, the 22-year-old is grateful that Sassuolo has given him a chance to play football regularly, and he is focused on helping them for now, even though he could leave in the summer.

He said via Tutto Sport: “The rumors are nice but in the head there is only Sassuolo, the team that allowed me to show myself. Then we will see anyway in the summer, what will be will be.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is still very young and probably needs one more season of football at Sassuolo before leaving for Juventus.

However, signing him sooner is a great idea because he has other suitors, and he might have left Sassuolo when we think he is now mature enough to join us.