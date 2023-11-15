Juventus is keen to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming months, but the task proves challenging. Despite the Serbian striker being a significant player for Max Allegri’s side, his goal-scoring output falls short of the team’s requirements.

Vlahovic previously excelled as one of the top strikers in European football during his time at Fiorentina, prompting Juventus to seek his addition to their squad with hopes of transforming the team’s fortunes. However, after a season and a half, the striker is still struggling to find the net consistently.

The club had considered selling him in the summer and is anticipated to place him on the market again at the end of the current season. However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals a complication related to Vlahovic’s earnings at the club.

As one of the top earners, the striker’s salary poses a hurdle to the club’s plans. Juventus aims to extend his contract by reducing his current salary, making it more feasible for them to sell the Serbian forward.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not met expectations at the club and we have to consider offloading him as soon as possible.

However, it will be difficult for us to find a buyer who will pay a good fee because of his current form.