The salary of Premier League ace is too much for Juventus to pay

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Juventus in the last few days. The Egyptian has been discussing a new deal with Liverpool, but it seems he will not get what he is demanding.

He is currently the Premier League’s top scorer and one of the world’s best players, yet Liverpool doesn’t want to break their wage structure to keep him at Anfield as we may have expected them to.

This has opened the door for other clubs to sign him even though his current deal will not expire until 2023.

Tuttomercatoweb says Juve likes the idea of having him in Max Allegri’s squad, but the Bianconeri will struggle to sign him.

The report claims he will demand around 15m euros net per season to sign a deal with the Bianconeri and that is a figure they simply cannot afford at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Salah will be an amazing player to add to our squad and it would be even better to sign him this summer as Paulo Dybala is leaving.

However, Premier League clubs pay really high wages and it is hard to see players leave them to make more money in Italy.

If he won’t accept Liverpool’s offer, there is a good chance Juve cannot offer him a better deal than the English League Cup holders.