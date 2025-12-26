Juventus have picked up good form in recent weeks, with the players appearing to fully buy into what Luciano Spalletti has been communicating since his arrival. The improvement has been noticeable, particularly given the difficult circumstances surrounding his appointment. Spalletti joined the club after the season was already underway and without the benefit of a full pre-season to properly assess his squad or implement his ideas in detail.

Despite those limitations, he has managed to maximise the time available on the training ground and has quickly established a clearer structure and identity. His ability to adapt and work efficiently has played a key role in Juventus finding consistency and confidence during a crucial phase of the campaign.

Maximising the Existing Squad

Juventus already possess some of the finest players in Italy, and Spalletti’s influence is helping them perform closer to their true level. As he continues to understand their strengths and limitations, there is an expectation that he will extract even more value from the group. This growing familiarity between coach and players suggests that the team’s upward trajectory is sustainable rather than temporary.

With that in mind, it is reasonable to predict a strong second half of the season for Juventus. Importantly, this improvement does not necessarily depend on new signings in the January transfer window. Instead, the focus should remain on refining performances, maintaining discipline, and building on the foundations already in place. Continuity and clarity appear more important than introducing fresh faces at this stage.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Building Momentum for the Future

Spalletti is demonstrating that he understands how to keep players focused and motivated over long periods. His experience at the highest level is evident in how Juventus have responded to setbacks and maintained intensity across recent matches. That ability to manage momentum will be critical as the season progresses and pressure increases.

If the manager continues to meet expectations and the current trend holds, Juventus should remain competitive until the end of the campaign. Looking further ahead, sustained progress under Spalletti could place them in a strong position for next season. With stability, belief, and continued development, there is genuine reason to believe that Juventus will compete seriously and could even challenge for the Serie A title in the following campaign.