The signs are there that Allegri is working his magic

Juventus brought back Max Allegri in the summer because the club didn’t just lose the Scudetto to Inter Milan last season, it nearly finished the campaign outside the top four.

The Livorno-born gaffer had won five consecutive titles in his first stint as the club’s manager and we expected him to bring back the glory days once again.

Allegri is a careful manager and has his own style of management.

However, the start of this campaign was bad for Juventus as the club dropped points against unfancied opponents like Empoli.

It is hard to forget the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo who had scored 29 Serie A goals for the Bianconeri last season.

Paulo Dybala might not score as much as that, but he can score enough to help the team challenge for titles.

However, the Argentinian is hardly fit, so Allegri has had to rely on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean who have proven more often than not that they are not good enough to help with our goal needs.

The poor performance of these players has made life hard for Allegri.

He probably had underestimated the impact the departure of Ronaldo would have on his team.

Allegri would also have hardly expected that the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa would struggle to thrive in his system.

That is exactly what has happened, and he has had to go back to the drawing board to ensure he gets the best from this set of players.

Some are still not doing well enough to remain in his squad, but things are gradually improving.

The Bianconeri is still struggling to score as many goals as we would love them to score, but at least they are not conceding so much.

The foundation of every elite team is a solid defence, and Allegri has worked his magic in that spot at Juve.

Bologna asked many questions of the Bianconeri defence in their last match, but they answered every one of them.

That helped the team to hold on to its early lead before scoring a second to secure all three points.

This might seem like a little, but change is gradual and this Juventus team is being rebuilt.

Considering the state the squad was in when Allegri became manager, it should give fans more confidence in the team that we have earned four wins from our last five matches and all the victories have come with clean sheets.

The scorelines have been narrow, but we have every right to be confident that Juve will win games even if they are not so prolific in front of goal.