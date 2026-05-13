Juventus remain interested in signing Alisson Becker at the end of the season, with the Liverpool goalkeeper viewed as one of the best options available to strengthen their squad.

The Bianconeri are reportedly continuing to monitor the Brazilian closely as they consider making changes in goal following uncertainty surrounding Michele Di Gregorio. Juventus are believed to want a more experienced and established presence between the posts as they continue rebuilding their team for future campaigns.

Juventus Still Working On Deal

Alisson has long been regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football, and Juventus believe his experience and leadership could significantly improve the squad. Reports suggest the Brazilian is open to the possibility of moving to Turin, with discussions having already taken place between Juventus and his representatives.

Although there has recently been little public progress regarding the transfer, Juventus supporters remain hopeful that negotiations are continuing behind the scenes. The silence surrounding the situation had raised concerns that the move might have stalled or that Alisson could decide to remain at Liverpool instead.

Liverpool still has the goalkeeper under contract until 2027 and reportedly views him as an important part of their squad moving forward. Because of that, Juventus are still waiting to discover whether the Premier League club will eventually approve a transfer.

Romano Provides Latest Update

As reported by Tuttojuve, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted the move remains active despite the recent lack of updates.

He said: “Alisson and Juventus, the silence surrounding the deal does NOT mean it’s slowed down or ‘dead.’ Quite the opposite. The deal remains standing, Alisson is truly tempted by Juve with a contract already in place for two years plus one or three years, until 2029. Liverpool’s verdict is awaited, unlikely this week, but later; will they give the green light or not? And, if so, under what conditions? Juve has alternatives in goal but hasn’t given up on Alisson, for now.”

Romano’s comments suggest Juventus remain committed to the pursuit, although much will depend on Liverpool’s final decision and the conditions attached to any potential agreement.