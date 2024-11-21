In their quest to sign a new defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer, Juventus have been exploring a variety of options on the market.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reveals the updated version of Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist, which includes six profiles.

The newest addition to the list is Benfica youngster Antonio Silva. The Bianconeri have already met him on the pitch two years again in their double encounters against the Eagles in the Champions League group stage. The Portuguese giants prevailed on both occasions, with Silva showcasing his talent despite his tender age.

Nevertheless, signing the Portugal international won’t be an easy task at all. The 21-year-old is now an established star for both club and country and has a host of suitors tracking him. His contract with Benfica is valid until June 2027 and includes a release clause worth 100 million euros.

Moreover, Juventus continue to follow Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior whose versatility would come in handy, especially with Juan Cabal also suffering an ACL injury, leaving Thiago Motta with limited options at left-back.

The source also mentions another player who isn’t considered a first option in North London. Radu Dragusin first broke onto the scene as a Juventus youngster, but left for Genoa in search of playing time, before earning a move to Tottenham last January. But it remains to be seen if the Spurs would be willing to discuss the Romanian’s departure in the middle of the campaign.

The Turin-based newspaper then mentions Ardian Ismajli, a 28-year-old Albanian centre-back who is enjoying a solid campaign at Empoli.

Bremer’s replacement might also turn out to be a Brazilian compatriot in the shape of Ortiz, a 28-year-old Flamengo defender who holds an Italian passport.

Finally, the source mentions Bologna’s Jhon Lucimi, a Colombian centre-back who rose to prominence during Thiago Motta’s reign at the Renato Dall’Ara.