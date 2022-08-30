Juventus has been on the transfer market to add a new midfielder to their group.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium, but the Bianconeri seem to be focused on signing PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

The deal is taking longer than expected, and reports claim they have their eyes on several alternatives.

The latest name for that category is Miralem Pjanic, according to the Spanish media, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

Pjanic left Juventus for Barca in 2020, with Arthur Melo going the other way.

However, the Bosnian has struggled to get playing chances at the Spanish club, and he is eager to leave.

The report says if Juve fails to sign Paredes, they will look to add Pjanic to their squad again.

Juve FC Says

Pjanic had a great time on our team when he played for us. However, we have since moved on from him, and this team is different from the one he played in.

It makes little sense to bring him back even if we fail in the pursuit of Paredes.

There are other midfielders on the market who will do a job for us. Hopefully, we can add Paredes to the group eventually.