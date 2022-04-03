“The stakes will be very heavy” Tacchinardi discusses Juventus match against Inter Milan

Former Juventus man, Alessio Tacchinardi says the stakes are high for both clubs when Juventus and Inter Milan face each other in Serie A today.

Inter is desperate for a result, having suffered a serious slump in form in recent weeks. That has seen them drop down the league table.

They are above Juve by a point before this game, albeit after playing a game less than the Bianconeri.

Juve wants to finish this season inside the top four because they started it poorly and are recovering from that now.

However, the clubs above them have been faltering, and that has given them an opportunity to get closer to the top of the league table.

That means a win for them in this game could potentially place them 4 points from the top if AC Milan and Napoli record negative results.

However, Inter will not make winning easy for the Bianconeri and Tacchinardi expects a tight game between both sides.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb: The stakes will be very heavy, so I expect a blocked game. The pressure it will be mainly against Inter who in the last month have lost self-esteem, confidence and with them their game.”

Juve FC Says

These teams have so much to play for and that means there is almost no room for mistakes in the match.

Inter beat Juve to win the Super Cup earlier in the campaign and this game offers the Bianconeri a chance to get some vengeance.

A win will be good for their confidence ahead of the remaining matches of the season.