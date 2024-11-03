On Saturday, Juventus managed to put an end to the recent skid by beating Udinese by two goals to nil at the Bluenergy Stadium in Friuli.

The club’s official website provided some of the most compelling stats and facts recorded in the aftermath.

First of all, the Bianconeri have now equaled Inter and Napoli for the most away victories in Serie A (three).

Juve also made it three wins in a row in Udine without conceding a goal. The last time the Old Lady registered three away wins in a row against the Zebrette dates back to the period between March 2001 and March 2003.

With Nicolo Savona on target, Juventus has become the only team in Serie A to have two players born after 2003 score two goals or more in the league. The other is Kenan Yildiz who bagged a famous brace against Inter last weekend to rescue a point from what was a thrilling edition of the Derby d’Italia.

With five wins and six draws, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in the first 11 rounds of the Serie A campaign. Therefore, Thiago Motta has now reached a feat that was last achieved by Andrea Pirlo who had the exact same tally during his solitary campaign at the helm. This dates back to the 2021/22 campaign.

Moreover, Juventus cemented themselves as Udinese’s ultimate bogeyman. The Friulians lost Serie A contests against the Old Lady more than any other club. They suffered 69 league defeats against the Turin-based giants.

Juve have also recorded their 15th clean sheet against the Zebrette away from home, which is more than any other opponent in the Italian top flight.

Finally, Juventus have consolidated their place as Europe’s ultimate clean-sheet kings after securing their 8th shutout of the season. This is more than any other club in Europe’s Top Five leagues this term.