The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts from last night’s incredible draw against Bologna.

The Emilians appeared to be sailing towards a rooting victory, riding a three-goal cushion with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri completed a stunning comeback to end the match 3-3.

So as the source tells it, the Old Lady has managed to avoid defeat after trailing by three goals for the first time in the club’s history.

As we mentioned yesterday before the match, Bologna is the favorite target for Federico Chiesa and Arek Milik, with each boasting six goals against the Emilians. The pair consolidated their impressive stats by finding their respective 7th goals against the Rossoblu.

Speaking of Chiesa, he now has eight goals and two assists this season. With his 10 direct goal contributions, he is only one less from equalling his stats from the last two campaigns combined (which were marred by a horrific ACL injury).

Moreover, Kenan Yildiz produced the late equalizer to become the youngest Serie A player to score more than a single league goal in 2023/24.

While it wasn’t his best outing, last night’s match marked Dusan Vlahovic’s 100th appearance for Juventus.

For his part, Wojciech Szczesny celebrated a personal milestone as well by making his 200th appearance for the Bianconeri in Serie A.