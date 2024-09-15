On Saturday, Juventus shared the spoiled with their hosts Empoli on the back of a cagey affair that witnessed few chances at both ends of the pitch.

The Bianconeri’s official website picked up the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

Juventus is the club that recorded the most draws among Europe’s Top Five leagues since the start of the year. They raised their tally to 12 this weekend.

For the fifth time in the club’s history, Juve kept a clean sheet in each of their first four Serie A fixtures of the season. The precedents occurred in 2014/15, 1986/87, 1983/84 and 1965/66.

Moreover, no Serie A club has conceded fewer shots on target than Juventus this season during the first half of their encounters. The Bianconeri were only threatened by two shots between the posts thus far, a tally they currently share with Napoli and Udinese, but these two sides have yet to play in Round Four.

After 377 days, Mattia Perin has finally started a Serie A fixture away from home. His last away start dates back to September 3rd, 2023. Incidentally, it was also a contest between Juventus and Empoli.

The Tuscans were happy to earn a hard-fought draw against the Turin-based giants. However, Juventus remains the team whom Empoli failed to score against the most in Serie A.

The Azzurri couldn’t find the back of the net against the Bianconeri on 19 out of 31 encounters overall – nine of which were played at home, including the last two.