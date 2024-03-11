The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts recorded in yesterday’s 2-2 against Atalanta.

While the final result was disappointing, as the team was hoping to rebound with a victory over La Dea, three Bianconeri stars managed to register impressive stats.

We begin with the man of the hour, Weston McKennie.

The American returned after missing last weekend’s clash against Napoli due to a dislocated shoulder, and managed to pick up from where he left.

The 25-year-old consolidated his role as a true protagonist for the club by providing two assists once more, similar to his contribution against Frosinone a fortnight ago.

The USMMT star has become the first Serie A player to produce two assists in back-to-back matches since Ruslan Malinovskyi in April 2021.

Moreover, the former Leeds man now has seven assists to his name this term, thus doubling his tally from his first three seasons combined at Juventus (three assists in total).

For his part, Andrea Cambiaso scored the equalizer to raise his goal contribution this season to five (two goals and three assists), thus equalling his personal Serie A record set during his campaign at Genoa in 2021/22 (one goal and four assists).

Finally, Atalanta have now become Arkadiusz Milik’s favorite target in Serie A alongside Bologna, after finding the back of the net against La Dea in four different occasions.