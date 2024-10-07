The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts recorded in the aftermath of yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock early on with a precise spot-kick, thus extending his terrific run against the Sardanians.

The Serbian is becoming a true bogeyman for the Isolani, bagging seven goals in 10 appearances against them. Hence, Cagliari are now the striker’s preferred target in Serie A.

Vlahovic has now scored three of his last four Serie A goals from the spot. Interestingly, his previous 26 goals in the league only included three penalty kicks.

While the 1-1 result was a disappointing result for the Bianconeri, the source notes it’s actually the most frequent scoreline in their contests against the Rossoblu, with 17 of their meetings ending in similar fashion.

After sharing the spoils with Roma and Napoli on their previous two home outings in Serie A, Juventus how now registered three straight draws at home in the league for the first time since May 2011 (against Catania, Chievo and Napoli on that occasion).

Juventus conceded 12 shots in the first half on Sunday’s early kickoff. The last time the Bianconeri took more shots in the first half of a Serie A match was on April 9th, 2022. Ironically, it was also during an encounter against Cagliari who aimed 14 shots on that occasion.