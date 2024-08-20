The official Juventus website listed some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of last night’s win over Como.

The Bianconeri made short work of the newly promoted club on the opening matchday of the Serie A season.

The Old Lady has now registered her 60th win in the first round of the season, which is more than any other Italian club. This includes eight victories from the last nine, with the only exception being the 2-2 draw against Udinese three years ago.

On his first appearance as Juventus coach, Thiago Motta gave several players their club debuts, but the most impressive first outing belongs to Samuel Mbangula.

The youngster marked his senior Juventus debut goal by scoring from his first attempt. He has now become the youngest Belgian to net a goal in Serie A (20 years and 216 days).

Moreover, Mbangula is now the first Juventus player born in 2004 to score and provide an assist in a Serie A outing.

Timothy Weah added the second of the evening while carrying an injury. This was the American’s maiden strike in Serie A after 31 appearances.

For his part, Manuel Locatelli celebrated his 100th Serie A contest with Juventus.

Finally, this was the youngest-ever Bianconeri side to feature in a Serie A contest during the three-points-per-win era which started in 1994. The starting lineup had an average age of 24 years and 122 days.