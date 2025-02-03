Juventus managed to end a two-match skid by returning to winning ways at the expense of Empoli in Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff.

Thiago Motta’s men had to overcome a terrible start to rally back in the second half and secure a 4-1 victory that turned the raucous jeers at the Allianz Stadium into applause.

As usual, the club’s official website delivered some of the most intriguing stats and facts recorded in the aftermath of the contest.

First, we begin with the man of the hour, Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman turned the result upside-down by scoring twice in the space of three minutes. The 26-year-old has now become the first Juventus player to score a brace for the club while making his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Moreover, the Paris Saint-Germain loanee is only the second Juventus star to score in his first two appearances for the club in the three-point-per-win era, with the only other player to achieve his feat being Carlos Tevez in 2013.

On another note, the Bianconeri managed to score four goals in a Serie A fixture at home for the first time since March 2023 when they beat Sampdoria 4-2.

Moreover, Juventus now have three players born after 2002 (Francisco Conceicao, Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Mbangula) who have each contributed with five goals or more this season. Only RC Strasbourg have more youngsters who hit these figures (six players) in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.

For his part, Juventus bomber Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to score the team’s third goal. This marks the Serbian’s first strike from the outside the box in Serie A since his superb double against Sassuolo in January 2024.

Finally, Juventus won 81% of their home matches against Empoli in Serie A (13W, 2D, 1L), making the Tuscans their second favourite target at home after Hellas Verona (85% win percentage).