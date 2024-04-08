Following the team’s slender victory over Fiorentina on Sunday, the official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

Federico Gatti scored the solitary goal of the match to cement himself among Europe’s best goal-scoring defenders.

With his fourth goal of the season, the Italian is now the joint top goal-scorer among defenders in Europe’s Top Five leagues. His previous strikes this term were against Torino, Monza and Napoli, with all of them proving decisive.

Moreover, this strike raised the tally of the Bianconeri backline to 11 this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen (24) and Inter (16) scored more goals through their defenders in Europe’s Big Five leagues this campaign.

Gatti’s goal was instigated by a corner kick courtesy of Filip Kostic. As the source tells it, this was the eighth time Juventus found the back of the net from a corner kick this season. Only Milan (nine) have done better in this regard.

Finally, the source notes that this was one of the most experienced starting lineups fielded by Max Allegri this term. It has the second-highest average age (27 years and 319 days) for the season. The highest came in the 2-1 win against Frosinone back in December (28 years and 40 days).