The official Juventus website has revealed the standout stats and facts registered in the aftermath of the 3-2 victory over Frosinone, and it certainly contains some interesting ones.

First of all, we begin with Mister Max Allegri who has made history by becoming the first coach to reach the 1000-points milestone in Serie A.

This incredible accolade has been achieved following 301 league wins and 99 draws, taking his tally up to 1002 points collected between Cagliari, Milan and his two stints at Juventus.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic is currently leading the scoring charts in Europe’s Top Five leagues since the turn of the new year.

The Serbian has now netted nine goals in his seven league appearances in 2024.

Moreover, the 24-year-old is the only Serie A star to score 2+ goals on four occasions since the start of the season.

For the first time in his career, Weston McKennie has produced two assists in a single match in Europe’s Top Five leagues.

Furthermore, the American has now collected five assists this term, which is a personal record for him in his European journey.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot has reached an important milestone, making his 200th appearance for the club and thus equalling Roberto Baggio’s record.

Sadly for the Frenchman, his outing ended prematurely after dislocating his toe, thus leaving his place on the pitch for Carlos Alcaraz at the half-hour mark.