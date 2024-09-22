On Saturday night, Juventus settled for their third draw in a row when they hosted Antonio Conte’s Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

The club’s official website revealed some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

First of all, the Bianconeri have kept a clean sheet in all of their first five league fixtures for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign, and the second time in the club’s history.

Moreover, Juventus is now the only club in Europe’s Top Five Leagues that has yet to concede a goal in the domestic league.

On another note, this is only the fifth time in the club’s history that the Bianconeri register three goalless draws in a row. The last time this occurred dates back to Giovanni Trapattoni’s second tenure at the club in May 1992.

The source also notes that this is only the second draw in the last 15 meetings between Juventus and Napoli. The last time they shared the spoils dates back to January 2022, with Dries Mertens and Federico Chiesa on target.

During the same time span, the Bianconeri prevailed six times, while the Partenopei had the upper hand on seven occasions.

Finally, Teun Koopmeiners celebrated his 100th appearance in Serie A, while Weston McKennie now has 200 outings under his belt in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.