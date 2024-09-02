The official Juventus website unveiled some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of last night’s goalless draw against Roma.

After beating Como and Hellas Verona by three unanswered goals in the first two rounds of the season, the Bianconeri faithful were hoping for a third win on the trot.

Nevertheless, this draw keeps Thiago Motta’s men on top of the table with seven points alongside Inter, Torino and Udinese.

As the source explains, Juventus have now remained unbeaten in their first three Serie A fixture of the season for the third campaign in a row.

Moreover, this is the first time since the 2014/15 season that the club managed to keep a clean sheet in each of the first three fixtures.

Juve have now registered four clean sheets in their last four outings. as many as their previous 16 encounters.

Last night, several Juventus new signings made their club debuts, including Francisco Conceicao who entered the pitch after the halftime break.

This was the 21-year-old’s first appearance in Serie A, and it came 7539 days following his father’s last appearance in Italy’s top flight (11/1/2004). Sergio Conceicao was also a winger who represented Lazio, Parma and Inter during a memorable playing career.

Finally, Nicolo Fagioli recorded his 50th senior appearance for Juventus. Aside from Fabio Miretti, he is the youngest player to reach this milestone based on appearances registered since 2020/21.