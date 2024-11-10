Juventus consolidated their dominance over their city rivals by beating Torino 2-0 on Saturday night at the Allianz Stadium, and the club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermatch of the Derby della Mole.

Timothy Weah broke the deadlock with a simple tap-in, pouncing on Andrea Cambiaso’s great effort down the left flank.

The USMNT star famously failed to score a single goal in his maiden Serie A campaign last term, but has certainly turned the page. The winger now has four strikes to his name in eight league outings this season.

As the source explains, Weah has already exceeded his best seasonal tally between his time in Ligue 1 and Serie A.

For his part, Kenan Yildiz stole the limelight with a sliding header that sealed the win. At the age of 19 years and 189 days, the Turkish teenager has become the third youngest scorer in the club’s history in the Derby against Torino in Serie A, after Felice Placido Borel (18 years and 243 days in 1932) and Bruno Nicolè (18 years and 244 days in 1958).

Moreover, the Bianconeri have confirmed their status as the ultimate clean-sheet kings among clubs participating in Europe’s Top Five leagues. Thiago Motta’s men have thus far registered nine shutouts in 12 Serie A outings.

The source also reveals an interesting fact regarding the club’s goalscorers in the Derby della Mole. Interestingly, the Old Lady’s last 15 strikes came through 15 different players, with Weah and Yildiz now joining the list.

Finally, Juventus have fielded their youngest-ever lineup in a Derby against Torino since the start of the three-points-per-win era (dating back to the 1994/95 season). The team that took the field on Sunday had an average age of 25 years and 11 days, which highlights the work conducted by Cristiano Giuntoli who were keen to lower the squad’s average age last summer.