At the Via del Mare, Juventus failed to return to winning ways, settling for a 1-1 draw against their hosts Lecce.

Andrea Cambiaso thought he had given the Bianconeri three precious points thanks to his deflected strike in the middle of the second half. However, the full-back’s injury-time blunder proved costly, as he allowed the Giallorossi to pull off a late equalizer after being dispossessed in the middle of the park.

The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts recorded in the aftermath of the contest.

We begin with the most significant one, as the Bianconeri ended up breaking a club record that stood since 1956 when the club registered 17 draws in Serie A. While 2024 has yet to draw to a close, Juve have already shared the spoils on 18 occasions this year, setting up a new undesired club record shared by Max Allegri, Paolo Montero and Thiago Motta.

On another note, Cambiaso scored his first away goal in the top flight. He now has two goals to his name this season, thus equalling his personal record (set last season). Curiously, all of his five Serie A strikes have come in the second half.

Ante Rebic’s equalizer is the first goal that Juventus conceded after the 90th minute since Adam Marusic’s winner for Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on March 30th, 2024.

Juventus are sixth in the Serie A standings with six wins and eight draws. Nevertheless, they remain among three clubs in Europe’s Top Five Leagues who have yet to suffer defeat on the domestic stage. The other two are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain who sit on top of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 table respectively.

This season, only Cagliari have hit the woodwork more than Juventus. The Sardinians were denied by the post on 10 occasions, one more than the Bianconeri and Roma.