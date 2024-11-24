Milan and Juventus seemed happy to settle for a goalless draw in their encounter at San Siro on Saturday evening, leaving both sets of fans, as well as the neutrals, disappointed with the lack of action.

The visitors started with Weston McKennie upfront, as Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik are both dealing with injuries.

After the contest, the Bianconeri’s official website collected the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

First of all, this is the first time that the rivals have recorded back-to-back stalemates since their two clashes in March 2006 and December 2007, which were separated by the Old Lady’s campaign in Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal.

Juventus continue to garner clean sheets for fun. They have now earned five shutouts in their sixth away fixtures in Serie A. This is only the fourth time in their history they have managed to register these figures, following the 1967/68, 2004/05 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Moreover, the Turin-based giants have now secured 10 clean sheets from their first 13 Serie A outings. The last club to register this figure is Roma who achieved this feat during the 2013/14 campaign with Rudi Garcia in charge.

The Bianconeri have now extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 21 fixtures, including eight wins and 13 draws. The last time they managed to reach these numbers dates back to their run between April 2018 and March 2019 when they averted defeat in 31 league matches in a row under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Finally, Thiago Motta has joined an elusive club after remaining undefeated in his first 13 Serie A fixtures since arriving in Turin last summer. He has thus far recorded six wins and seven draws.

The Italian Brazilian is only the fifth manager in the club’s history to accomplish this achievement, joining his predecessors Jesse Carver, Cestmir Vycpalek, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.