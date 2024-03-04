The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of the defeat to Napoli.

Federico Chiesa was the best of the bunch, scoring a short-lived equalizer late in the match.

The Euro 2020 winner has now scored seven league goals for the first time since his first campaign in Turin. He’s only one short of his 2020/21 tally.

The Italian forward has also netted five away goals in a Serie A campaign, only one less than his personal record which was also set in 2020/21 (five goals with Juventus and one with Fiorentina).

On another note, Max Allegri fielding his youngest starting lineup of the season, averaging 26 years and 14 days.

Moreover, this was the youngest Juventus lineup to take the pitch against Napoli since November 1997 (25 years and 339 days).

For his part, Alex Sandro was the stand-in captain last night, becoming the Juventus player with the most appearances with Allegri at the helm. The Brazilian equaled Leonardo Bonucci’s record of 247 outings under the guidance of the Livorno native.

Curiously, Napoli have now beaten Juventus five times in a row at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the first time in the club’s history.

As for Juventus, they have now lost five away matches in a row against a single opponent in Serie A for the first time since a streak of six against Fiorentina between 1960 and 1964.