Juventus saw their unbeaten run come to an end as they returned to Turin with nothing to show after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

The Bianconeri put on a good showing in the first period and took the lead through Randal Kolo Muani who was making his club debut having completed a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in recent days.

However, Antonio Conte’s men pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second period. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa rose well above Weston McKennie to nod the ball past Michele Di Gregorio. The goalkeeper was then sent the wrong way by Romelu Lukaku who took his spot-kick well to secure three vital points for the Partenopei who preserved their place on top of the table.

After the contest, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

We obviously begin by addressing the elephant in the room, as the Old Lady saw her 29-match unbeaten streak come to an end. The last time the club had suffered defeat in Serie A dates back to March 30th, 2024 when Adam Marusic scored a late winner for Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

This is the first time Napoli turn the result upside-down while hosting Juventus since September 2021 when they also recorded a 2-1 victory thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly’s winner.

Nevertheless, the most miserable fact is Juve’s failure to maintain their lead this season. They have now lost 17 points from the lead, so they’re on course to beat their record of 21 points registered in the 2019/20 campaign.

On the other hand, Kolo Muani was the solitary positive note from the whole debacle. The debutant has now become the first French striker to score for Juventus since the legendary David Trezeguet in December 2009.

Moreover, the PSG loanee replicated Samuel Mbangula’s feat by finding the back of the net on his first attempt in Serie A.