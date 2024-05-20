The official Juventus website released some of the most interesting stats and facts leading to tonight’s contest against Bologna.

Both clubs have already qualified for the Champions League and are battling for third place in the table.

The Bianconeri boast a superb record against the Emilian club. They have only suffered a single defeat in the last 42 meetings between the two sides.

Moreover, the Rossoblu’s last home victory against the Old Lady dates all the way back to 1998.

Bologna lost home matches against Juventus more than any other opponent. The Bianconeri prevailed on 34 occasions, while the Emilians won 18 times. 24 encounters ended in a draw.

As the source notes, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik enjoy playing against Bologna who happen to be their favorite target among Serie A clubs. They each have six goals in their past meetings against the Rossoblu.

Speaking of Milik, he came on as a substitute 24 times this season. In the three-points-for-a-win era, he is the Juventus player with the most appearances from the bench in a single Serie A season, overtaking Darko Kovacevic who registered 23 in the 1999/20 campaign.

This will be a special match for Dusan Vlahovic. If he takes the pitch this evening, he will celebrate his 100th appearance for Juventus.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny will be hoping to mark the occasion by registering his 150 clean sheets in Europe’s Top-Five leagues. Moreover, the Pole is one appearance away from making his 200th outing for the club.