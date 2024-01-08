On Sunday, Juventus overcame a slow start against Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium to secure a come-from-behind victory that maintained the status quo on top of the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri remain two points behind league leaders Inter who also secured a 2-1 win this weekend at the expense of Hellas Verona.

The official Juventus website provided us with the standout stats recorded in the aftermath of the club’s hard-fought win in Salerno.

We begin with Dusan Vlahovic who delivered the winner in injury time. The Serbian has now been directly involved in a goal in three matches on the trot.

The 23-year-old headed home the winner in Frosinone a couple of weeks ago before providing the assist for Adrien Rabiot against Roma the following weekend.

Moreover, Salernitana has become Dusan’s favorite target. In five fixtures against the Granata, the bomber has contributed in nine goals (six strikes and three assists).

With the Serbian’s recent header, the Bianconeri are now the joint-leaders in terms of the number of headed goals scored in Serie A this season (eight, alongside Roma and Fiorentina).

For his part, Samuel Iling-Junior has now scored the second Serie A goal of his young career. His maiden strike came last season against Atalanta in Bergamo.

With the Englishman on target, Juventus became the first Serie A side with three goalscorers born in 2003 and onwards (the other two being Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz).

In Europe’s Top Five leagues, only Barcelona have more youngsters (four) on the scoresheet this season.